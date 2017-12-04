All hands from CFD working large apartment complex fire - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Columbia Fire Department)

A 2-alarm fire has all hands of the Columbia Fire Department at work Monday morning.

According to CFD, that fire occurred at the Charbonneau Apartments on Stoneridge Drive. 

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More on this story as it develops.

