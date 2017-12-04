19 displaced, 11 apartments damaged in early morning fire

The Columbia Fire Department is investigating after 11 apartments were damaged following a 2-alarm fire that happened early Monday morning.

All hands of the fire department were called to the Charbonneau Apartments on Stoneridge Drive around 2:30 a.m. to battle the blaze.

No injuries were reported, but 19 people were displaced as a result of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were affected.

SLED investigators are aiding in the investigation.

