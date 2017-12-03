REPORT: Gamecocks to face Michigan in the Outback Bowl

South Carolina (8-4, 5-3 SEC) is heading to back the Outback Bowl to face Michigan, according to a report from Brett McMurphy.

Rewarded for an 8-4 season and second place finish in the SEC East, the Gamecocks will head to Tampa, Fla. for the Outback Bowl to take on B1G opponent Michigan. The matchup is a rematch of the game played to conclude the 2012 season, which the Gamecocks won 33-28.

This is also the fifth time that South Carolina has played in the Outback Bowl in the last 18 seasons. During that same 18-year stretch, the Gamecocks haven’t been to a different destination more than twice.

South Carolina is 3-1 in the previous four Outback Bowls with two wins over Ohio State, one over Michigan and a loss to Iowa. South Carolina is 2-1 all-time against Michigan with wins in 1980 and 2013 and a loss in 1985.

The team’s bowl practice schedule is still to be released. The Gamecocks started their bowl preparation on December 15 last season ahead of the Birmingham Bowl on December 29. The team had eight practices on campus before breaking for the Christmas holiday and departing for Birmingham on December 26.

The Gamecocks have the opportunity to redeem themselves after a disappointing loss to No. 1 Clemson in the final game of the regular season.

