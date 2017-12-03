Facebook user posts video of bloody fight between Clemson fans at ACC Championship game

A Facebook user who was at the ACC Championship game Saturday night posted a video of a crazy brawl between fans in the stands during the game.

Corey Washington posted the video on his personal Facebook page not even an hour into the game between Clemson University and the University of Miami in the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. We want to warn you, the video is violent and disturbing and there is foul language.

In the beginning of the video, you see a fight has broken out between what appears to be Clemson fans but it quickly escalates as a man is flipped onto the chairs and concrete and begins to bleed from his head.

The bloody fan continues to fight as another person comes and hits him in his head where he was bleeding.

Bystanders are finally able to separate the men who are fighting and plead for them to stop the violence as they point out that children are nearby.

Officials say a man by the name of Reed Fletcher was determined to be the primary aggressor and was arrested for assault.

The video has since gone viral on social media with over 1,000 reactions and it has been shared over 10,000 times.

The violent video is reminiscent of another video that was posted to Facebook in October of a Carolina Panthers fan punching another man in the face during a Panthers game. That incident also happened in the Bank of America Stadium. The man involved was arrested and charged with simple assault following the incident.

