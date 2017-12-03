Clemson to play Alabama as number one seed in College Football Playoff

Clemson players celebrate after winning the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Miami in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

The Clemson Tigers are heading back to the College Football Playoff for the third straight season as the number one seed.

The Tigers easily dispatched the Miami Hurricanes at the ACC Championship to punch their ticket to the playoff.

Clemson now has the opportunity to defend their 2016 national championship.

The Tigers will play Alabama on January 1 in the Sugar Bowl. This will be the third time the two teams have faced off in the College Football Playoff.

