Clemson dominates Miami to clinch ACC title, playoff spot

Clemson's Kelly Bryant (2) runs past Miami's Sheldrick Redwine (22) for a touchdown during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

The ACC title game between Miami and Clemson was billed to be a game where the winner would earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, the Tigers left no doubt that their spot wasn’t going to be surrendered thanks to a 38-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Clemson got on the board early in the first. Clemson’s first series, a 10-play drive that lasted over four minutes, ended with a 4-yard Travis Etienne touchdown to make it 7-0.

The Tigers were able to add another rushing touchdown to their total with 6:09 left in the first. ACC Championship MVP Kelly Bryant would make his way into the end zone with an 11-yard run pushing the defending national champions ahead 14-0.

The second quarter saw the Tigers continue to dominate the Canes defense. For their third rushing touchdown of the night, Adam Choice would power his way across the plain making it 21-0.

Everything was going Clemson’s way. Kelly Bryant completed his first 15 passes for 164 yards and Clemson finished the half with 231 yards with 12 first downs. Meanwhile, Miami struggled to find anything that would work against the Clemson defense. Mark Richt’s squad ended the half with just 61 total yards.

Kelly Bryant's first incompletion for @ClemsonFB comes at the 5:53 mark of the 2Q. His 15 straight completions to start the game is a new #ACCFCG record! — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 3, 2017

Following a 46-yard field goal by Alex Spence, the Tigers found the end zone yet again. Tavien Feaster recorded his first rushing touchdown of the game on an 11-yard scoring rushing lifting the Clemson lead to 31-0.

Kelly Bryant capped off his night with his lone passing touchdown in the third quarter. The junior quarterback threw a 27-yard strike to Deon Cain to make it 38-0. Bryant finished the night going 23-of-29 passing for 252 yards, a passing touchdown, and a rushing touchdown.

As the Clemson offense continued to soar, the Miami offense never got off the ground. The Hurricanes would put up a 22-yard field goal to avoid the shutout. They finished the contest with 214 yards against the Tigers.

With this win, Clemson picks up a third straight ACC title and essentially secures the top spot in the College Football Playoff. Clemson now has a league record 17 ACC titles with this win. The committee will announce the top four teams on Sunday.

