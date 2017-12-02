Clemson, Miami fans trade verbal jabs ahead of ACC title game

With the ACC title on the line, fans from Clemson and Miami are ready to back their favorite team at Bank of America Stadium.

Supporters of both teams could be found throughout Downtown Charlotte ahead of Saturday’s championship tilt. Although a lot of orange could be found in the city, that’s probably the only thing the two sides have in common when it comes to the two teams.

“Dabo and Clemson are trying to be like the real U,” a Miami fan said. “They’re trying to get their own chain. They can’t be like us.”

“I’m not even worried about it,” a nearby Clemson fan responded. “Everybody knows that Clemson is number one in the country. We’ve been number one in the country for the last two years. You’re trying to get back something they never had in the first place. Let’s just be real.”

Clemson and Miami will square off for the ACC Championship tonight at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

