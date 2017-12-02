Early morning fiery crash in Rosewood area sends driver to the hospital

A driver was transported to the hospital after a fiery crash that happened in the Rosewood area of Columbia early Saturday morning.

Authorities say it happened at 6:30 a.m. on S. Holly Street.

WIS is told that a vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions and hit a car that was parked in a driveway before catching fire.

In a video that was sent to WIS by a viewer, you can see the vehicle still smoldering after the collision.

Authorities say the driver was not drunk and, thankfully, no one else was injured.

The driver was transported to the hospital with injuries. Authorities have not released the driver’s condition.

