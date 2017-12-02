Dutch Fork captures second straight state title with win over Dorman

Drenched in Gatorade, Tom Knotts was greeted with hugs from his players and other supporters before shaking hands with coaches from Dorman.

Despite giving up a late touchdown, the Silver Foxes’ defense stood tall to prevent a Dorman 2-point conversion to secure at 28-27 win for their second consecutive Class 5-A state championship.

An offensive miscue for Dutch Fork (14-1) put them behind early. A bad snap over the head of quarterback Ty Olenchuk was recovered by Tylen Fowler and returned 51 yards to put the Cavaliers up 7-0.

Dutch Fork would respond in the second quarter with a heavy dose of running back Ron Hoff. The sophomore came away with 139 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 19 carries before halftime to give Dutch Fork a 14-7 lead.

After the break, Dorman tied things up. Matthew Powell connected with Zack Hillstock on a 17-yard touchdown pass to cap a 75-yard drive making 14-14-.

The Silver Foxes continued to attack the Cavaliers defense with their running game. This time, it was Bryce Thompson who would come up with a 72-yard run to the end zone pushing Knotts’ team ahead 21-14 with 1:47 left in the third.

David Gutshall’s team continued to fight. With 10:27 left in the fourth quarter, Hillstock’s jump pass to John Gelotte again tied the game 21-21.

But Thompson would come calling again. The senior two-way Dutch Fork star would finish off a 4-play, 70-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown giving him two scores on the day and his team 28-21 advantage with 8:39 to go.

Dorman made it interesting with 19 seconds left when Ben Batson found Jacoby Pinckney for a 2-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-27. The Cavaliers would choose to go for two, but Batson’s 2-point conversion pass to Gelotte would be stopped just inside the 1.

Dutch Fork ends the season with a 13-1 record. The Silver Foxes have won 28 of their last 29 games.

