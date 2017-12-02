South Carolina State basketball player collapses during game aga - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina State basketball player collapses during game against NC State

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
RALEIGH, NC (WIS) -

A South Carolina State University basketball player collapsed during a game against North Carolina State on Saturday.

Pack Pride reports that SCSU guard Ty Solomon fell limp on the sidelines of the game during the first half. Solomon was carried into the locker room where he was given medical attention.

"“We are extremely thankful that Ty is stable and continuing to recover,” said Director of Athletics Stacy Danley. “On behalf of SC State University, I would like to thank the NC State Athletic Department Administration, medical staff, first responders and our athletic trainer, Tyler Long, for the extraordinary assistance provided to Ty. Their overall performance was phenomenal and for that we are deeply appreciative and grateful. Please continue to keep Ty and his family in your prayers as he continues down the road of recovery.”

At last check, he was responsive and was in stable condition. He was transported to a hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina.

WIS has reached out to South Carolina State and is waiting for a comment.

