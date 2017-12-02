South Carolina State basketball player collapses during game against NC State

A South Carolina State University basketball player collapsed during a game against North Carolina State on Saturday.

Pack Pride reports that SCSU guard Ty Solomon fell limp on the sidelines of the game during the first half. Solomon was carried into the locker room where he was given medical attention.

"“We are extremely thankful that Ty is stable and continuing to recover,” said Director of Athletics Stacy Danley. “On behalf of SC State University, I would like to thank the NC State Athletic Department Administration, medical staff, first responders and our athletic trainer, Tyler Long, for the extraordinary assistance provided to Ty. Their overall performance was phenomenal and for that we are deeply appreciative and grateful. Please continue to keep Ty and his family in your prayers as he continues down the road of recovery.”

At last check, he was responsive and was in stable condition. He was transported to a hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina.

South Carolina State player now lying on the ground unresponsive. Medical team looking at him as players fan him with towels. — Pack Pride (@PackPride) December 2, 2017

Both teams now huddled together praying for SC State player, who is still lying on the sideline as CPR is performed. ?????? pic.twitter.com/rL4lBU2Fvw — Pack Pride (@PackPride) December 2, 2017

South Carolina State coaches and players are crying on the sidelines. EMT crew waiting for player to respond. Player's mother also screaming, "Oh my God don't die!" Terrifying scene here at PNC Arena. — Pack Pride (@PackPride) December 2, 2017

Crowd cheering as South Carolina State Player is lifted and placed on stretcher. Both teams have exited the court and headed to the locker room. — Pack Pride (@PackPride) December 2, 2017

Standing ovation for South Carolina State players as they return to the court. pic.twitter.com/tzIxKHmpoI — Pack Pride (@PackPride) December 2, 2017

South Carolina State's Ty Solomon has been taken to Rex Hospital. Crowd erupts when told he has is conscious and stable. — Pack Pride (@PackPride) December 2, 2017

WIS has reached out to South Carolina State and is waiting for a comment.

Check back for updates.

