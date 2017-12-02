Deputies investigating "suspicious death" of Richland Co. woman

The death of a woman in Richland County on Friday has been labeled as suspicious by authorities and Richland County deputies are now investigating.

Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, said deputies responded to a home on the 100 block of Whitwood Road just before 4 p.m. at the request of the Columbia Fire Department for an unresponsive woman.

The Richland County Coroner pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Wilson said two men were also in the home but one of them fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

Investigators are working to determine exactly what happened to the woman. No arrests have been announced at this time.

