Minor earthquake recorded in Winnsboro Mills

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials made an unusual seizure on Wednesday morning. We're told the seizure was made at the Paso Del Norte international crossing.More >>
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >>
When sexual misconduct allegations surface in the private sector, a boss really can say "You're fired" _ but in politics it's never that simple.More >>
At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.More >>
Michael Flynn's guilty plea Friday adds a new layer of lies to the far-reaching investigation into ties between President Donald Trump and Russia, and put heightened scrutiny on the president's son-in-law, Jared...More >>
A comparison of Republican-written tax bills before the Senate, passed by the House.More >>
The death of a woman in Richland County on Friday has been labeled as suspicious by authorities and Richland County deputies are now investigating.More >>
Did you feel a slight rumble in your home early Saturday morning? Well if you live in Fairfield County, you are not imagining things!More >>
WIS is proud to be bringing you LIVE coverage of the parade on Saturday morning.More >>
American Airlines reaches deal with pilots to overcome scheduling glitch, avoid cancelations over the holiday period.More >>
The General Services Administration (GSA) has received dozens of requests for fixes to the White House in 2017.More >>
