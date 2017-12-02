Minor earthquake recorded in Winnsboro Mills

Did you feel a slight rumble in your home early Saturday morning?

Well if you live in Fairfield County, you are not imagining things!

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Winnsboro Mills at 6:15 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This is not the first earthquake to shake the Midlands this year. In May, a 1.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded by the USGS in Chapin.

