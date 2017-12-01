Columbia Police investigating after two shot on Garners Ferry Road

Columbia Police investigating after two shot on Garners Ferry Ro - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting on Garners Ferry Road.

Officers responded to the Lakeshore Apartments on the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road just before 8 p.m. Friday night after receiving a report of two people being shot.

Details are extremely limited at this time as investigators have just begun their investigation.

Check back for details.  

