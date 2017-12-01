Columbia Police investigating after two shot on Garners Ferry Road

The Columbia Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting on Garners Ferry Road.

Officers responded to the Lakeshore Apartments on the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road just before 8 p.m. Friday night after receiving a report of two people being shot.

Details are extremely limited at this time as investigators have just begun their investigation.

CPD investigators are at 7621 Garner’s Ferry Rd after two people were reportedly shot. Investigation has just begun so details are limited. Updates when available. pic.twitter.com/BxDL9llaWA — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 2, 2017

Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.