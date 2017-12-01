Season ends for Gamecocks with national semifinal loss to Stanford

Shelley Smith and the Gamecocks looked to continue their magical postseason run with their first appearance in the College Cup.

However, two first-half goals by Stanford put an end to the Gamecocks run with a 2-0 loss in the College Cup.

South Carolina got behind the top-ranked Cardinal early. In the 10th minute, Jordan DiBiasi scored with a header on a pass from Tegan McGrady to give Stanford a 1-0 lead. The goal is the first surrendered by Shelley Smith’s squad during this tournament.

DiBiasi came calling again in the 26th minute. The shot she took from inside the box deflected off a USC defender and that would be enough to get past Mikayla Krzeczowski making it 2-0 Stanford.

The Cardinal ended the half with eight four shots on goal while Carolina was held to one shot on goal.

USC continued to struggle to find chances offensively in the second half.The Gamecocks took two shots in the final 45 minutes, but Carolina wasn’t able to get a shot on goal.

South Carolina finishes the season with an overall record of 19-3-1.

