Two young men accused of killing store owner quiet, soft-spoken in court

17-year-old Sincere Dinkins (left) and 19-year-old Larenzo Hagood (right) are charged with violent crimes like murder, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. (Source: Sumter Police)

Both 17-year-old Sincere Dinkins and 19-year-old Larenzo Hagood seemed to have sober looks on their faces when they stood before a magistrate judge Friday afternoon for a bond hearing inside the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

The two young men, both from Sumter, are accused of a gruesome crime.

Sumter Police have said both showed up at the Save-Mart Convenience Store on Manning Avenue last Friday in masks, told two customers to get down, and quickly shot and killed the store owner: 57-year-old Vijaykumar Patel.

“He was a father – a father will always be a father, support. He was our number one support system. He’ll always be remembered,” his daughter said after the hearing during which neither suspect received bond.

Patel’s daughter was in the courtroom, along with her brother and other family members, as the two suspects murmured quiet ‘yes’ and ‘no’ answers to the judge.

“It’s unbelievable. They’re like kids – 17 and 19. We’re still shocked like, ‘How can they carry weapons?’ It’s terrible,” the daughter said, who asked not to be named.

Patel’s daughter wouldn’t say what she thinks their punishment should be, where she’ll go next, and whether or not her dad’s store will reopen. However, what she did say was “thanks” – to the community that flooded police with tips and to the officers who locked up the two suspects in less than a week.

“Personally, we all thought this would take months or years, but this only took five days and that was all because of Sumter Police and the community,” she said.

Dinkins and Hagood are charged with violent crimes like murder, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. Solicitor Chip Finney personally attended their bond hearings.

Meanwhile, across town, a friend of Patel and fellow business owner Kenny Black hopes the Patel family will someday have closure. However, he’s still puzzled about why the crime happened and why two young men are the suspects.



“Wish I could have gave them a job,” Black, who operates a car-wash, said. “Wish I could have given them something to do. And I’m pissed. To be honest, I’m pissed. Because, you know, they Afro-American, and that doesn’t represent us.”

