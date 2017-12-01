Worried about your weight over the holidays? We've got you covered

Court documents say a Kansas City man has been charged with killing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and "didn't want to be next."More >>
Court documents say a Kansas City man has been charged with killing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and "didn't want to be next."More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >>
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >>
At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.More >>
At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting on Garners Ferry Road.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting on Garners Ferry Road.More >>
The U.S. Senate is debating a tax overhaul plan that will have an impact on your bank account. Republican leaders in the Senate say they now have the votes to approve their version of a tax reform bill. But what does it mean for you?More >>
The U.S. Senate is debating a tax overhaul plan that will have an impact on your bank account. Republican leaders in the Senate say they now have the votes to approve their version of a tax reform bill. But what does it mean for you?More >>
Is the prospect of holiday food stressing you out? You’re not alone – especially if you’re on an active journey to manage your weight.More >>
Is the prospect of holiday food stressing you out? You’re not alone – especially if you’re on an active journey to manage your weight.More >>
Both 17-year-old Sincere Dinkins and 19-year-old Larenzo Hagood seemed to have sober looks on their faces when they stood before a magistrate judge Friday afternoon for a bond hearing inside the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.More >>
Both 17-year-old Sincere Dinkins and 19-year-old Larenzo Hagood seemed to have sober looks on their faces when they stood before a magistrate judge Friday afternoon for a bond hearing inside the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.More >>
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents while serving as National Security Adviser, following an indictment. He is cooperating with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents while serving as National Security Adviser, following an indictment. He is cooperating with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
Columbia Police are working to find out why a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times Thursday night.More >>
Columbia Police are working to find out why a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times Thursday night.More >>
A Sumter man has been arrested and charged with multiple child porn charges, says South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.More >>
A Sumter man has been arrested and charged with multiple child porn charges, says South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.More >>
A Pelion woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been arrested, along with her companion, on blackmail charges.More >>
A Pelion woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been arrested, along with her companion, on blackmail charges.More >>