Columbia Police investigating after 24-year-old shot multiple times

Columbia Police are working to find out why a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times Thursday night.

The victim was found by officers shortly after 9:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Columbia College Drive. The officers on the scene rendered first aid to the man for gunshot wounds he suffered to his upper and lower body while they waited for EMS to arrive.

Officers said at last check, the victim was in surgery at a local hospital.

Investigators are working to discover the motive behind the shooting, however, they believe at this time that the victim and the unknown suspect got into an argument before the shooting happened.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is urged by officers to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

