Sumter Co. man arrested on child porn charges

A Sumter man has been arrested and charged with multiple child porn charges, says South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Don Whitney Eunice, 38, was arrested on nine charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the arrest.

Investigators state Eunice distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

Eunice was arrested on November 30, 2017. He is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

