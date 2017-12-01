WATCH LIVE: Saturday's 64th annual Carolina Carillon Parade - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH LIVE: Saturday's 64th annual Carolina Carillon Parade

WIS is proud to be bringing you LIVE coverage of the parade on Saturday morning. We're looking ahead to a Christmas celebration that's been part of Columbia for decades.

MORE: Here's the parade route! 

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend for the 64th annual Carolina Carillon Parade! 

MOBILE USERS: You can click here to watch the parade beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. 

You can watch three ways: 

  • LIVE on WIS TV beginning at 10 a.m. 
  • Livestreaming on the WIS News 10 mobile app and on WISTV.com 
  • And LIVE on Facebook beginning at 10 a.m. 

