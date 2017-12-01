3 Midlands men busted in drug deal involving stolen pistol

Three Newberry County men were arrested following the investigation into a stolen pistol and its part in a drug deal. (Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Three Newberry County men were arrested following the investigation into a stolen pistol and its part in a drug deal.

The three men, Adam Kyle Baker, 24, Wyman Haskell Baker, 51, and James William Hill Jr., 42, all face charges stemming from a stolen pistol recovered after the younger Baker sold it as a part of an illegal drug sale.

Thursday evening around 6 p.m., investigators received information that Baker was located at 2422½ Wilson Road in Newberry.

When the investigators arrived at the residence, Adam Baker was located and taken into custody. On his arrest, Baker was found to be in possession of ecstasy. He was arrested and charged with larceny and possession of a controlled substance.

While the deputies were at the residence, they smelled marijuana coming from the residence. The investigators had also received numerous complaints about possible drug activity at the residence.

The investigators saw a vehicle leaving the residence as they arrived and conducted a traffic stop on that vehicle. Once the vehicle was stopped, they found approximately 1.5 grams of meth inside the vehicle and were able to determine that the drugs were just purchased at the residence on Wilson Road.

The driver, James William Hill Jr., was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and driving under suspension.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and once inside located approximately 1.5 grams of meth, approximately 2 grams of marijuana, a pill determined to be a schedule IV controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia including used needles and scales.

The investigators arrested, Wyman Haskell Baker, at the residence. He was charged with distribution/possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of marijuana.

All three men have been taken to the Newberry County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.