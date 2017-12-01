Man charged with DUI for 2-vehicle crash that injured 5

A Midlands man is facing charges in a crash that sent three children and two adults to the hospital Thursday night with serious injuries.

Cayce Department of Public Safety says 26-year-old Bradford Makins is charged with two counts of Felony DUI involving great bodily injury.

They say Makins' was speeding when his vehicle crossed the center line in the 1300 block Knox Abbott Drive hitting another vehicle head-on late Thursday night.

Witness statements and evidence show that the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in excess of the posted 35 mph limit.

They say Makins has had prior alcohol violations. He will be booked at the Lexington County Detention Center after he's released from the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team will be assisting with the investigation.

