2 women report sexual assault incidents during the South Carolina-Clemson game

Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.

In an incident report obtained by WIS, the women, who attended the game together, both detail the graphic way in which they were assaulted.

One of the women says they were walking down steps when she was grabbed on the butt by someone she did not know who was behind her. When she turned around to walk away, she felt fingers under her dress and was penetrated.

The woman was angry and went to address the issue, but an Event Staff person "told the two subjects (per victim were two white males) to ignore her," the report states.

The second woman also told police that she felt someone grab her butt several times as well, but was unsure of who was doing it.

Both women said they did not wish to press charges at this time and both declined medical attention and victim services. In addition, no suspects were named, but the women described the two men as white men wearing various South Carolina Gamecocks attire.

The university released a statement on Friday about the reported incidents, saying:

It is appalling that someone would commit such a reprehensible act and it is indeed unfortunate that the identities of the alleged perpetrators were not able to be discerned during the course of a thorough investigation. Clearly this behavior violates our community standards and will not be tolerated on our campus. We will not hesitate to pursue criminal and student disciplinary action whenever possible.



We take the issue of sexual assault very seriously on our campus. Sexual assault is never the survivor's fault, and it's never tolerated at the University of South Carolina. There are numerous resources for students, faculty or staff who may be survivors, some of which are confidential for those who desire anonymity. We encourage anyone to report an incident, preferably to law enforcement but always to someone: USCPD, the Office of Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention & Prevention, the Health Center, Equal Opportunity Programs, our Title IX office, or Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands. More information can be found at www.sc.edu/stopsexualassault.

