Matt Lauer's lawyers to seek $30M from NBC after firing, per report

The former long-running host of the NBC's Today Show is ready to seek $30 million from the network following his unceremonious dismissal earlier this week amid sexual misconduct allegations, according to Page Six.

The report says the anchor's lawyer is attempting to get the monies owed from his contract, worth $20 million a year, that was due to end in 2018. But, TV insiders told Page Six that Lauer's contract with NBC had a morality clause, which says that the veteran journalist would not be paid if his contract was irrevocably broken.

Lauer, 59, was fired from NBC Tuesday night after allegations arose that he acted inappropriately with a colleague during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Since his firing, others have come forward to report claims against Lauer. In a bombshell report from Variety, other lewd incidents from other former NBC employees were detailed. The New York Times also reported incidents involving Lauer during his time at the Today Show.

NBC News Chief Andrew Lack called Lauer's action "a clear violation of our company's standards."

The day following Matt Lauer’s tumultuous exit from NBC, the 59-year-old released a statement that was read on Thursday.

Lauer apologized for “the pain I have caused others by my words and actions.” He said repairing the damage will take some time and soul searching but he is fully committed to beginning the effort.

A statement from Matt Lauer: “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions...” pic.twitter.com/f93rHXqKQD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 30, 2017

