WATCH: Deputies seek 3 suspects in parking lot armed robbery

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for three suspects who attacked a person in a gas station parking lot.

The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 25 around 10 p.m. at 7300 Hunt Club Road. Three suspects walked up to the victim's vehicle, pointed a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspects then struck the victim in the head with the gun and stole the victim's wallet with an unknown amount of money inside.

Investigators said the victims fled in a 4-door green Cadillac sedan seen in surveillance video.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

