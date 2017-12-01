FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory across the Midlands until 10AM

There is a dense fog advisory across the Midlands until 10 a.m. on Friday. (Source: WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER)

FIRST ALERT: There is a dense fog advisory across the Midlands until 10 a.m. on Friday.

Friday expect a front to cross the area and give us a continuation of light spotty rain showers, there will be a break in the action and we will see a little sunshine into the afternoon but another round of showers will move back in early Saturday morning when the front crosses the area. It will be noticeably cooler; most areas will settle near 70° on Friday but closer to 60 Saturday.

By Sunday, we will be back to temperatures in the 60s and that will continue into the beginning of next week before our next big Rainmaker moves in late Tuesday and continues into Thursday. Daytime high temperatures will be in the 50s after the next system clears out of the area.

Friday: Areas of Morning Fog & Misty drizzle, Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Light Showers (20%) highs near 70°

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated morning showers (20%) Cooler, High 58°

Sunday: Partly Sunny, Warmer, Dry, highs in the middle 60s.

