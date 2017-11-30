No. 5 South Carolina powers past Western Carolina, 101-43

The former Penn State offensive coordinator and Fordham head coach wants to take advantage of what Dan Mullen built over the last 9 seasons.More >>
The former Penn State offensive coordinator and Fordham head coach wants to take advantage of what Dan Mullen built over the last 9 seasons.More >>
Ole Miss finished their meeting Tuesday with the NCAA Committee on Infractions. The two day hearing took place in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati. The Rebels are charged with 21 total violations, 15 of the Level 1 variety (most serious).More >>
Ole Miss finished their meeting Tuesday with the NCAA Committee on Infractions. The two day hearing took place in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati. The Rebels are charged with 21 total violations, 15 of the Level 1 variety (most serious).More >>
You've seen his face popped up on billboards on County Line Road and I-55. Joe Moorhead is a proven commodity in the northeast but unknown to plenty in the southeast.More >>
You've seen his face popped up on billboards on County Line Road and I-55. Joe Moorhead is a proven commodity in the northeast but unknown to plenty in the southeast.More >>
In addition to rating as one of the country’s best at knocking down the 3-pointer, the Bulldog women’s basketball team remained No. 3 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll heading into a Wednesday night contest against Louisiana at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. Tipoff is at 7:00pm.More >>
In addition to rating as one of the country’s best at knocking down the 3-pointer, the Bulldog women’s basketball team remained No. 3 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll heading into a Wednesday night contest against Louisiana at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. Tipoff is at 7:00pm.More >>
Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.More >>
Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.More >>
Mullen is 69-46 as the Bulldogs’ head coach, six wins shy of tying Jackie Sherrill’s all-time mark for most career wins at the school.More >>
Mullen is 69-46 as the Bulldogs’ head coach, six wins shy of tying Jackie Sherrill’s all-time mark for most career wins at the school.More >>
Kelly Bryant’s 272 passing yards and Hunter Renfrow’s two touchdown catches along with Clemson's stifling defense helped the Tigers come away with a 34-10 win over South Carolina for Dabo Swinney’s 100th career win.More >>
Kelly Bryant’s 272 passing yards and Hunter Renfrow’s two touchdown catches along with Clemson's stifling defense helped the Tigers come away with a 34-10 win over South Carolina for Dabo Swinney’s 100th career win.More >>