23-year-old man admits to breaking into home, taking $11,000 worth of items

A 23-year-old Branchville man is facing charges for allegedly stealing over $11,000 worth of items from a home in Orangeburg County.

Donald Arnold, IV, was charged with first-degree burglary, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Deputies say on November 28, they responded to a Branchville home around 8:30 p.m. after the homeowners realized someone had broken into their home. Sports memorabilia, electronics, and clothing accessories exceeding $10,000 were all reported missing by the homeowners. There was also an estimated $600 worth of damage done to the property.

An incident report stated that Arnold admitted to breaking into the home after he was captured by deputies.

“This was just fast and exemplary work by the detectives to get this one solved,” the sheriff said. “Evidence found at the scene along with good footwork put this one in the solved column.”

Arnold is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. His bond was set at $100,000 during a Thursday hearing.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.