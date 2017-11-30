CPD: Video released of suspect vehicle in shooting that led to collision killing Columbia teen

The Columbia Police Department has released surveillance video as they look for leads into a shooting that ended in a fatal collision.

Cameron Scott, a 17-year-old Eau Claire High School student, was a back seat passenger in a vehicle with three other males while traveling along the 5600 block of Farrow Road near Bendale Drive on Nov. 21.

Scott, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, was not wearing a seatbelt and died of multiple blunt force injuries in the collision.

Cameron's mother, Carolyn Scott, says they moved to Columbia last year to escape the violence of their native Cleveland, OH.

“My mind is left wide open. How? Why? I take it one day at a time, that’s all I can do," Scott said. "I thought his chances would be better here. He had options and now he doesn’t I can now only speak on my son’s behalf."

The other three passengers were taken to the hospital for their injuries and continue to receive medical treatment, police said.

CPD investigators believe that a dark-colored pickup truck with at least two males in the truck bed fired multiple shots of the at the victim’s vehicle. No one was struck by gunfire, but the act caused the victim driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash while trying to flee to safety.

“He (Cameron) was not confrontational. I cannot imagine someone running up on him and this would be the outcome," Scott said.

"I don’t think Cameron was the target.”

CPD collected shell casings at the crime scene, belonging to a .45-caliber handgun. The evidence is currently being processed by SLED.

Investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

