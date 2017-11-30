Who could replace Matt Lauer on 'Today'? Social media has some interesting predictions

Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer appear on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 19, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Rumors have already begun to swirl about who could replace Matt Lauer after NBC suddenly fired the Today Show co-host on Wednesday for allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior at work.

NBC announced Wednesday that the face of the network's news division had been fired from his $25-million-a-year job after an NBC employee complained on Monday night about improper sexual conduct.

Since Lauer’s firing, the rumor mill has been grinding nonstop putting out ideas of who his replacement could be. Here's a list of some of the possible candidates:

Ann Curry: Almost immediately following Lauer’s firing, social media seemed to wrap its arms around the former Today Show co-host. In 2012, it was reported that Lauer had a lot to do with her firing from the Today show.

Almost immediately following Lauer’s firing, social media seemed to wrap its arms around the former Today Show co-host. In 2012, it was reported that Lauer had a lot to do with her firing from the Today show. Tamron Hall: Social media seemed to be excited about a possible return of the former Today’s Take co-host. Hall left NBC earlier this year when the network hired former Fox News anchor, Megyn Kelly.

Social media seemed to be excited about a possible return of the former Today’s Take co-host. Hall left NBC earlier this year when the network hired former Fox News anchor, Megyn Kelly. Craig Melvin: Craig’s name seems to be near the top of every list of rumored names. The South Carolina native and former WIS News 10 anchor is currently a co-anchor on the Today weekend show and has filled in for Lauer before on the Today show.

Craig’s name seems to be near the top of every list of rumored names. The South Carolina native and former WIS News 10 anchor is currently a co-anchor on the Today weekend show and has filled in for Lauer before on the Today show. Willie Geist: Geist currently solo-anchors the Sunday Today show and is a former co-host of the Today’s Take show. He has also filled in for Lauer before on the Today show.

Geist currently solo-anchors the Sunday Today show and is a former co-host of the Today’s Take show. He has also filled in for Lauer before on the Today show. Megyn Kelly: The former Fox News anchor joined NBC earlier this year. Her new show, Megyn Kelly Today replaced Today’s Take, has seemed to struggle for ratings and has been at the center of some controversy.

The former Fox News anchor joined NBC earlier this year. Her new show, Megyn Kelly Today replaced Today’s Take, has seemed to struggle for ratings and has been at the center of some controversy. Thomas Roberts: Although the former MSNBC host has departed from the company, his name has still been swirling around for a possible replacement for Lauer. Roberts also became the first openly gay anchor of a national news organization when he filled in for Lester Holt anchoring NBC Nightly News.

Although the former MSNBC host has departed from the company, his name has still been swirling around for a possible replacement for Lauer. Roberts also became the first openly gay anchor of a national news organization when he filled in for Lester Holt anchoring NBC Nightly News. Carson Daly: Daly is currently the host for NBC’s The Voice and has also filled in for Lauer on the Today show before.

The day following Matt Lauer’s tumultuous exit from NBC, the 59-year-old released a statement that was read on the Today show.

In the statement, Lauer apologized for “the pain I have caused others by my words and actions.” He said repairing the damage will take some time and soul searching but he is fully committed to beginning the effort.

