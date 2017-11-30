UPDATE: Once-missing Pelion woman, homeless companion charged in fake kidnapping scheme

Melanie Martin, 40, and Andrew Douglas, 28, are charged with blackmail for conspiring to lead Martin's husband to believe Douglas kidnapped her, according to arrest warrants. Martin’s husband reported her as a missing person Sunday. (Source: ECSO)

A Pelion woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been arrested, along with her companion, on blackmail charges.

Melanie Price Martin and her companion, 28-year-old Andrew Douglas, were arrested in Escambia County, FL and charged with blackmail for conspiring to lead Martin's husband to believe she had been kidnapped.

Lexington County deputies said that Martin, 40, admitted to the scheme, where her husband would believe Douglass kidnapped her. Deputies identified Douglas as a homeless man.

"Douglas left Ms. Martin's husband a voicemail indicating he would reach back out to him to provide information about wiring money to secure Ms. Martin's release," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "Escambia County, Florida, deputies helped us track the pair down in Pensacola and Martin admitted in writing and verbally that she'd been willingly traveling with Douglas since leaving home Sunday."

Deputies in Escambia County helped Lexington County deputies track down the pair. Martin confessed to the crime and they were arrested. The two are currently booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Martin's family had previously reported Martin missing on Sunday. Deputies say more charges are expected.

Martin and Douglas are being held at the Escambia County jail. Investigators plan to extradite them to Lexington County, Koon said.

Martin and Douglas will also be charged with obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy.

#UPDATE: Melanie Martin arrested in Florida after admitting to @ECSONews deputies she was not kidnapped, but willingly crisscrossed four states this week with a homeless traveling companion. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/0bHg8ocxcK — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 1, 2017

Sheriff Koon: @ECSONews deputies helped us track the pair down in Pensacola and Martin admitted in writing and verbally that she'd been willingly traveling with Douglas since leaving home Sunday. More charges expected. #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 1, 2017

