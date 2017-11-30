Orangeburg deputies investigating shooting on Jamison Ave.

Orangeburg County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured just off the campus of South Carolina State University.

Officials say the shooting happened at the 300 block of Jamison Avenue, according to alerts sent by the university. Deputies are asking that everyone stay out of the area while the situation is under investigation.

Richard Walker with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says the victim was shot in the lower body.

We've sent a crew to the scene - check back for more updates.

