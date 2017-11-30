LIVE: FBI gives news conference on search for missing 3-year-old NC girl

LIVE: Officials with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon at 3:30 to give an update on the search efforts.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods. She is about 2-feet-9 and weighs around 30 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

