VA kidnapping suspect arrested in SC after she was pulled over for speeding

A woman wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping in Virginia has been captured in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Cherry Kersey was stopped by Columbia Police officers for speeding on the 5700 block of Colonial Drive on Nov. 27.

The officer ran Kersey's name through a database and found she was wanted by the Richmond Police Department in Virginia on charges that she took her son across state lines without permission.

Richmond Police have an outstanding Kidnapping-Minor-Parental warrant for her arrest.

Cherry remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center until she is extradited back to Virginia

