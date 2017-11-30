What's causing that nasty smoke in the air on I-77?

A controlled burn near I-77 is causing smoky air, according to the Columbia Fire Department (Source: SCDOT)

Two controlled burns are causing smoke to fill the air near Interstate 77.

Brick Lewis with the Columbia Fire Department says a 100-acre burn off Blythewood Road is still smoldering after Monday.

Lewis says there is another 15 acre controlled burn off Farrow Road and Jenkins Brother Road is also causing smoke to fill the air.

