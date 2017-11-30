Arrests made in murder of beloved 'father, husband, member of community' killed at store

Felicia Ragin loves her job.

“The best thing I like about my job is making people look good and making people feel good,” said the owner of Styles by Ragin Salon. “Being a cosmetologist, you know, we build a relationship with our clients.”

Through the years, Ragin had built a relationship with a fellow Sumter business owner. He wasn’t a client, instead, 57-year-old Vijaykumar Patel was the owner of a nearby convenience store that Ragin visited often: Save-Mart on Manning Avenue.

“They always told me – they said, ‘Sometimes, Felicia, it might get a little slow, but you keep going. You keep going,” Ragin said.

Days ago, Ragin was stunned, saddened, and made sick to her stomach when her dear friend was taken from her, his family, and the Sumter community.

Police said two masked men showed up at his store last Friday night, told two customers to get down, gunned down Patel, and got away.

On Thursday, police said they’ve unmasked those two masked men – thanks to some tireless police-work and the community’s help. The two suspects are 19-year-old Larenzo Hagood and 17-year-old Sincere Dinkins. Bother are charged with murder, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

“CrimeStoppers received an overwhelming amount of support and information from the community,” said Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark.

Back at her salon, Ragin was one of the community members who urged others in her neighborhood to come forward with tips. Now, she’s relieved, and she prays today’s news will offer some closure to her dear friend’s family.

“Not only will I continue to pray for the Patel family, but I also want everybody to still keep – you know, you can also pray for the two guys that got caught,” she said. “We have no choice. We still pray for them. Keep them in prayer, and also keep their family in prayers too.”

In the news conference, Chief Roark didn’t reveal a motive – or even if his investigators have determined one yet.

