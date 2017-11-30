Collision with entrapment cleared at I-20 in Lexington County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Collision with entrapment cleared at I-20 in Lexington County

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
A crash on Interstate 20 in Lexington County near US 378 caused major traffic delays on Thursday morning. (Source: WIS) A crash on Interstate 20 in Lexington County near US 378 caused major traffic delays on Thursday morning. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A collision with entrapment on Interstate 20 has been cleared. 

According to the Highway Patrol, that accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-20 about a mile west of the US 378 exit early Thursday morning. 

No word on the severity of the injuries in this case.

