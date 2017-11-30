Collision with entrapment cleared at I-20 in Lexington County

A crash on Interstate 20 in Lexington County near US 378 caused major traffic delays on Thursday morning. (Source: WIS)

A collision with entrapment on Interstate 20 has been cleared.

According to the Highway Patrol, that accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-20 about a mile west of the US 378 exit early Thursday morning.

No word on the severity of the injuries in this case.

Lexington: I-20 west bound @ the 60mm is blocked due to a crash that just occurred. Expect delays! Use caution! pic.twitter.com/LxyjwkWb7Q — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) November 30, 2017

