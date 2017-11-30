Five Points gas leak capped, residents allowed to move freely - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Five Points gas leak capped, residents allowed to move freely

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A natural gas leak caused a bit of a scare for many residents in the Five Points community on Thursday morning. 

Columbia Fire Department firefighters were called to the scene of the 500 block of Queen Street and found a gas line had been cut by construction there.

Residents were asked to shelter in place for a brief period until the leak was capped.

SCE&G officials repaired the leak just before 11 a.m. 

