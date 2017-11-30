Five Points gas leak capped, residents allowed to move freely

Performer Jim Nabors, perhaps known best from his portrayal of the hayseed character Gomer Pyle from "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Gomer Pyle, USMC," has died.More >>
Performer Jim Nabors, perhaps known best from his portrayal of the hayseed character Gomer Pyle from "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Gomer Pyle, USMC," has died.More >>
Two women have accused Simmons of forcing them to have sex with him.More >>
Two women have accused Simmons of forcing them to have sex with him.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.More >>
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
Since Matt Lauer’s firing, the rumor mill has been grinding nonstop putting out ideas of who his replacement could be and we have put together a list of some top contenders from social media.More >>
Since Matt Lauer’s firing, the rumor mill has been grinding nonstop putting out ideas of who his replacement could be and we have put together a list of some top contenders from social media.More >>
Two men have been arrested and charged with the death of a Sumter County businessman killed at his store on Thanksgiving weekend.More >>
Two men have been arrested and charged with the death of a Sumter County businessman killed at his store on Thanksgiving weekend.More >>
Orangeburg County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured just off the campus of South Carolina State University.More >>
Orangeburg County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured just off the campus of South Carolina State University.More >>
The Columbia Police Department has released surveillance video as they look for leads into a shooting that ended in a fatal collision.More >>
The Columbia Police Department has released surveillance video as they look for leads into a shooting that ended in a fatal collision.More >>
A woman who had been reported missing from Pelion has been located safely in Florida.More >>
A woman who had been reported missing from Pelion has been located safely in Florida.More >>
A South Carolina pit bull rescue and a Rock Hill veterinarian are the guardian angels of a 5-year-old pitbull who was almost euthanized.More >>
A South Carolina pit bull rescue and a Rock Hill veterinarian are the guardian angels of a 5-year-old pitbull who was almost euthanized.More >>
Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.More >>
Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.More >>
Spartanburg police said three people have been charged with murder in a shooting Monday night that claimed the life of a teenager.More >>
Spartanburg police said three people have been charged with murder in a shooting Monday night that claimed the life of a teenager.More >>