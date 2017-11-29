Clyburn: 'Who elected them?' in response to reporter's inquiry about Conyers, others in sex assault claims

South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn is being scrutinized after making a comment that implied congressional lawmakers should be held to a different standard when it comes to sexual harassment allegations.

Reporters followed Clyburn and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Tuesday asking about public figures recently accused of sexual misconduct.

This is Clyburn and Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond's (D-LA) response:

REPORTER: Men in other industries have faced similar accusations and have gotten out of the way, resigned or stepped down far faster than he has, right?

RICHMOND: I don't know you'd have to give me some examples.

REPORTER: Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer.

CLYBURN: Who elected them?

REPORTER: I don't think we need to discuss that.

CBC Chair Richmond asks for ex. of ppl leaving jobs faster than Conyers when face sexual harassment claims; Clyburn asks "who elected them?" pic.twitter.com/FGDNbvBUcg — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) November 29, 2017

Those questions from reporters come as calls for Democratic Congressman John Conyers as he faces accusations of sexual misconduct from three female former staffers.

It should be noted that Weinstein, Rose, Lauer were all fired from their positions and did not resign.

In an interview with The New York Times on Nov. 21 said he was unsure if the claims against Conyers "have any real substance."

“You can’t jump to conclusions with these types of things,” he said. “For all I know, all of this could be made up.”

Conyers has denied the allegations and says he has no plans to resign.

Clyburn has also he's aware of the long time representative's denial of the claims on Twitter. In tweets from Nov. 22, he said 'sexual harassment is a very serious matter and cannot be tolerated."

Sexual harassment is a very serious matter and cannot be tolerated. (1/3) — James E. Clyburn (@Clyburn) November 22, 2017

The allegations against Congressman John Conyers are very disturbing, and I am aware he has emphatically denied them. (2/3) — James E. Clyburn (@Clyburn) November 22, 2017

The House Ethics Committee should conduct a prompt, deliberate and thorough investigation. (3/3) — James E. Clyburn (@Clyburn) November 22, 2017

