PHOTO: CA woman wins family Christmas photo with her singleness

Emily Seawright is a beautiful California woman who just so happens to be single for the holidays.

So during when her family took their photo, which included the members of her family in various stages of change: an engagement, an expecting couple, and their very excited parents.

Emily stayed true to herself. The signs, written in alliteration with the letter 'E' to mark the family's exuberance, read: "Excited. Engaged. Expecting. Emily." It's classic self-identification.

my family's Christmas card this year lmao pic.twitter.com/A2L7wfsprN — Emily Seawright (@cantseawright) November 26, 2017

"My family's Christmas card this year lmao," Seawright wrote in her now-viral tweet.

And Twitter users everywhere identify with her singledom and support the freedom in her sign.

When you can relate too well pic.twitter.com/C2ygCSnoxI — Kylee Hansen (@HansenKylee) November 28, 2017

we are all Emily https://t.co/SDB7gN5ezP — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) November 28, 2017

Even professional sports franchises have had some fun.

Don't be an Emily! ??



Watch Rockets vs. Pacers tonight at 7:00pm. pic.twitter.com/vXby6wY1ON — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 29, 2017

And while others are trying to give Emily the credit for the photo idea, someone else beat her to it...with egg salad.

Lots of articles saying I came up with the idea, I never claimed this. The photo was inspired by egg salad man lol pls let that be known — Emily Seawright (@cantseawright) November 29, 2017

Stay true to your singlehood, friends.

