PHOTO: CA woman wins family Christmas photo with her singleness - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

PHOTO: CA woman wins family Christmas photo with her singleness

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Emily Seawright is a beautiful California woman who just so happens to be single for the holidays. (Source: Twitter screenshot/Emily Seawright) Emily Seawright is a beautiful California woman who just so happens to be single for the holidays. (Source: Twitter screenshot/Emily Seawright)
(WIS) -

Emily Seawright is a beautiful California woman who just so happens to be single for the holidays. 

So during when her family took their photo, which included the members of her family in various stages of change: an engagement, an expecting couple, and their very excited parents. 

Emily stayed true to herself. The signs, written in alliteration with the letter 'E' to mark the family's exuberance, read: "Excited. Engaged. Expecting. Emily." It's classic self-identification. 

"My family's Christmas card this year lmao," Seawright wrote in her now-viral tweet. 

And Twitter users everywhere identify with her singledom and support the freedom in her sign. 

Even professional sports franchises have had some fun. 

And while others are trying to give Emily the credit for the photo idea, someone else beat her to it...with egg salad. 

Stay true to your singlehood, friends. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly