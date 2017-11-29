CPD: Man wanted for exposing himself at Columbia apartment complex

The special victim's unit at the Columbia Police Department is working to identify a man accused of exposing himself in public.

The unknown man is accused exposing himself at the Palmetto Compress Apartments, located at 617 Devine Street, on Nov. 20.

Citizens who can help identify this man are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Crimestoppers: Our Special Victims Unit (SVU) wants to identify this man accused of indecent exposure. Know him? https://t.co/cBy5hmcmrr pic.twitter.com/Qv1YITBayg — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 29, 2017

