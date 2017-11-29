Haley to UN: North Korea's latest missile launch 'brings us closer to war'

In a statement read on the 'Today' show Thursday morning, fired host Matt Lauer apologized a day after it was made public he'd been fired for alleged sexual misconduct.More >>
Both parents pleaded not guilty to felony charges of cruelty to or neglect of a child.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic story.More >>
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.More >>
Two controlled burns are causing smoke to fill the air near Interstate 77.More >>
A collision with entrapment on Interstate 20 has been cleared.More >>
Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested the veracity of the videos wasn't a high priority amid concern over national security and strong borders, saying: "Whether it's a real video, the threat is real and that is what the president is talking about."More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.More >>
Sumter Police investigators are holding an 11:45 a.m. news conference to discuss developments in the case of a 57-year-old man killed at his convenience store on Thanksgiving weekend.More >>
Stephanie Kemplin was serving overseas during the Iraq War when she met Franken, then a comedian providing entertainment for troops in wartime.More >>
The Columbia Fire Department says a natural gas leak is forcing residents to stay in place in the Five Points community.More >>
Former ‘Today Show’ host Matt Lauer released a statement Thursday, a day after he was fired for sexual misconduct allegations. There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions...” the statement began. Lauer also states that some of the allegations are “untrue or mischaracterized,” but admitted there is enough truth to the claims to make him “embarrassed and ashamed.” A statement fro...More >>
