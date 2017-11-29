Haley to UN: North Korea's latest missile launch 'brings us clos - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Haley to UN: North Korea's latest missile launch 'brings us closer to war'

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (Source: CNN) U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (Source: CNN)
NEW YORK, NY (WIS) -

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and former South Carolina Governor,  Nikki Haley told the UN on Wednesday that North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile brings us closer to a war that the U.S. doesn't seek.

“Yesterday's missile launch was more advanced than previous launches. No one can doubt that this threat is growing," Haley said.

At an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Haley said that if war comes as a result of further acts of "aggression" like Tuesday's launch, the North Korean regime will be destroyed. 

“"The dictator of North Korea made a decision yesterday that brings us closer to war, not farther from it. We have never sought war with North Korea, and still today we do not seek it," Haley said. "If war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed." 

The US Ambassador called for all nations to cut off all ties with North Korea. She said President Trump called China’s president Wednesday morning urging him to cut off the oil from North Korea.

"China can do this on its own, or we can take the oil situation into our own hands,” Haley said. 

The Trump administration threatened new sanctions on North Korea after the reclusive government shattered 2½ months of relative quiet with its most powerful weapon test yet.

