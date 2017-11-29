No. 7 Miami loses WR Ahmmon Richards for rest of season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - No. 7 Miami has taken another big injury hit, losing wide receiver Ahmmon Richards for the remainder of the season after he injured his left knee in practice Wednesday.

Richards has a meniscus injury. That news came less than a week after the Hurricanes (10-1) lost starting tight end Christopher Herndon IV, also to a season-ending knee injury.

Miami plays No. 1 Clemson in Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Richards will have surgery this week. He had 24 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns in an injury-plagued season, one where he was slowed by a bad hamstring for several weeks.

Herndon was Miami's second-leading receiver, Richards was No. 3. And the Hurricanes have played most of the season without running back Mark Walton, lost to an ankle injury.

