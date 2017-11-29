Deputies arrest man in connection to string of break-ins in multiple counties

Deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man they say is responsible for a string of vehicle break-ins in Kershaw and may also be connected to crimes in both Lancaster and Greenville counties.

Quintin Alexander Douglas, 20, was arrested on Monday. He faces several charges including multiple counts of third-degree burglary, fraud, and receiving stolen goods. He was previously charged with shoplifting in Greenville County.

Deputies say Douglas’ arrest comes after they received numerous reports of car break-ins in the Abney area of Kershaw County on Roberts Road and J.C. Gandy Road on Monday.

“It is a shame that in today’s society people cannot have anything without the fear of some thief stealing it from them,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “It remains to be seen if our judicial system will take into consideration the numerous victims and sentence this man appropriately.”

Douglas was identified after he was caught on camera using a stolen debit card within an hour of it being stolen. Deputies then went to his home with a search warrant and found five stolen guns, two stolen computers, stolen electronic devices, and vehicle stereo equipment along with other stolen items.

Deputies say some of the items recovered were from two burglaries in Greenville County and four of the firearms were taken from vehicle break-ins in Lancaster County. Law enforcement in both counties are expected to issue arrest warrants for Douglas as well.

Douglas remains in the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing with holds placed on him from Greenville and Lancaster counties.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.