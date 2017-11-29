Missing FL teen who may be with soccer coach last seen at Lowcountry food store

Police say Frisina left her home with Rian Rodriguez, 27, late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Rodriguez is the coach of the boy's soccer team at Fort White High School. Frisina plays on the girl's team.

New details have been released about the part of South Carolina a missing Florida 17-year-old was last located.

The Columbia County, FL Sheriff's Office says a surveillance camera captured Caitlyn Frisina, 17, withdrawing $200 from an ATM machine in St. Mary's, GA, 115 miles south of Savannah.

In new surveillance footage released by the sheriff's office, a car possibly belonging to Rodriguez was seen at a Bobopo Food Store in Hardeeville. Surveillance footage also showed Rodriquez at an unknown pawn shop and inside another store.

A Fla. MISSING CHILD Alert issued for Caitlyn Frisina, W/F, 17yo, 5'7", 135lbs, BR hair & eyes, from Lake City. May be w/ Rian Rodriguez. May be heading north in 2001 red Mercury Sable, FL tag Z04CSC. Have info? Contact Columbia Co. SO at 386-719-2005 or 911. pic.twitter.com/0hAXufqJbE — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 28, 2017

Authorities believe the pair are headed to the northeast. Officials in Columbia County, FL said they were last spotted in Fayetteville, NC, but no footage of that has been released.

A Tipline at 877-419-0934 has been established at the Columbia County Sheriff's Office with equipment furnished by FDLE. If you have any information please contact Columbia County, FL Sheriff's Office Detective D Marszalek at 386-719-2005.

