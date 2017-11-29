South Carolina releases 2018 baseball schedule

In less than three months, the South Carolina Gamecocks will take the field under the direction of their new head coach Mark Kingston.

The Gamecocks will open their season at home with a 10-game homestand. Their first series will take place February 16-18 against VMI. Carolina will follow that series with a couple of mid-week contests against Charlotte and Winthrop on February 20 and 21 respectively.

The homestand ends with the first of three contests against rival Clemson. Following their opening game of the series, the Gamecocks will take their three-game rivalry series to Fluor Field in Greenville before ending the series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at Clemson.

One month after opening the season, USC will start conference play at home in a three-game series against Florida.

South Carolina will look to make their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament under Kingston this year. NCAA Regionals will take place over the span of four days beginning June 1 with NCAA Super Regionals starting June 8.

Ultimately, the Gamecocks hope to make the trek to Omaha for the College World Series beginning on June 16.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.