Children of man accused of killing ex-wife to be placed with victim's parents

A family court judge has given custody of two children whose father is accused of killing their mother in a "crime of passion" to the mother's parents.

James Ginther appeared in a Sumter County court Wednesday where the judge granted temporary custody of his two children to Suzette Ginther's parents.

James is accused of killing Suzette, whose body was found buried in a wooded area of off Burnt Gin Road in Sumter, two weeks ago.

Ginther spoke to the judge during that hearing, saying he actually had joint custody of the children despite Suzette having primary placement.

"At the time of the incident, I was not allowed to get the children, even though that was actually part of the divorce agreement, it was my visitation time," James said.

James returned to South Carolina after his extradition from Louisville, Kentucky. James was arrested there on during a traffic stop.

