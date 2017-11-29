Guilty plea for man who barricaded himself inside Columbia Place

A man who Richland County deputies say fired shots at Columbia Place Mall has pleaded guilty in court.

Officials say James Parrish, Jr., 26, is being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition stemming from the mall standoff.

Back in March, deputies say Parrish barricaded himself inside a store in the mall on Two Notch Road and fired shots.

No one was injured, but the alarm was triggered by broken glass.

Parrish was then taken to Palmetto Health Richland with minor injuries.

