Sons of Holocaust survivors who relocated to Columbia, keep parents' stories alive

Students at Lugoff-Elgin High School are learning a tough but important lesson about some of the worst examples of inhumanity of our time.

As part of that project, the students heard from the children of Holocaust survivors. Their parents relocated to Columbia shortly after World War II.

Karl Goldberg and Henry Miller are first cousins. Their mothers were sisters and survived the brutal conditions of Nazi concentration camps together. Once the war ended, the women went on to marry two best friends and with the help of a Jewish Synagogue in the Midlands, the couples immigrated to Columbia back in 1949. They even gave birth to their sons just a few months apart. Now, Karl and Henry continue to tell their parents’ stories. They say each and every one of us has to play a part in making sure tragedies like the Holocaust never happen again.

“We just all want to try and do the right thing as much as possible. None of us are perfect. We all make mistakes. If we miss an opportunity to stand up for someone else or to report something that took place – if we miss that opportunity, try not miss that opportunity the next time it takes place,” says Miller.

He also says one of the most important steps in moving forward is addressing issues of extreme hate, prejudices and bullying.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.