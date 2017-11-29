Get ready for the Homes for the Holidays Tour of Homes!

Want to get some Christmas decorating ideas?

Plan to join the Homes for the Holidays Tour of Homes this coming weekend in Columbia. The annual tour of homes is Sunday December 3rd from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event boasts an interior walk-through tour of seven of the city's most well-kept and beautifully decorated homes in the historic Shandon and Hollywood-Rose Hill neighborhoods.

Each visitor receives a tour booklet describing features of each home, and a map is included for navigation. Shandon Presbyterian Church is joining the tour this year and will show off its newly renovated church sanctuary. All sites visited are attended by docents to direct visitors and answer questions; local restaurants plan to offer light fare in each of the homes. Live music will be present at others.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketleap.com. Click on "Looking to buy tickets" and search for "Shandon." Tickets also will be offered to shoppers at the Devine Street Piggly Wiggly in Columbia. And tickets will be available on the day of the tour at Dreher High School.

